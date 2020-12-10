Acceptance of a COVID grant, money for continuance of the closing of the county landfill and shifting of funds for school bus driver recruitment were among items unanimously approved by the Budget Committee of the Cumberland County Commission.
The committee also sent to the full commission receipt of an insurance payout for storm damage suffered to county property in March and payment for a firm that has helped recover tax monies not property designated to the county.
The largest expenditure to be considered during the December regular meeting of the county commission is $125,000 for post-closure costs relating to the closing of the old landfill.
The county will be under state guidance for proper closing of the dumpsite through 2038. The closing requires constant work as a result of what was dumped into the site when the landfill was in operation.
County Finance Director Nathan Brock explained that the latest costs associated with the closing are perpetual “maintenance” issues.
County Mayor Allen Foster told the committee the funding is the result of a recent state inspection of the site and the state’s resulting recommendations.
The committee unanimously approved the moving of $125,000 from the undesignated fund balance to the post-closure care costs fund. The full commission will act on this in the Dec. 21 meeting.
In other action, the budget committee approved the following:
• Recommended to the commission acceptance of an insurance settlement for damage suffered to county-owned property and buildings due to straight-line winds March 29. Property damage included, but was not limited to, the Community Complex (fairgrounds), Obed River Park and the Cumberland County Recycling Center. The amount received is $146,896.
• Approved moving of funds from a line-item assistant Emergency Management Agency Director to a fund settling employment vacation and off-days due to the former director of the agency. That director resigned to accept another position in government outside Cumberland County.
The amount to close out what is owed to the outgoing director is $3,169. Foster appointed Travis Cole as interim director and is expected to announce his recommendation for director in the near future.
• Recommended to the full commission moving $42,491 from the unassigned fund balance to The Barrett Group for collection of unpaid county taxes. That figure reflects about half of the amount the group recovered.
The company conducted a tax audit to make sure taxes were properly paid to the correct government agency, Brock explained. Some businesses in Crossville, Crab Orchard or Pleasant Hill have Crossville mailing addresses and used those addresses to pay sales tax collections to the state when they operate outside those jurisdictions.
The collection effort is going to recover thousands of dollars for the county, but in one case, will hurt the operating budget of Pleasant Hill, 8th District Commissioner Deborah Holbrook told the committee.
Foster noted that while the county will receive benefit from the ongoing audit, the county school system will benefit the most because of the way the state divides sales tax to local governments.
The vote was unanimous.
• Approved receipt of a grant for $60,433.30 from the flow-through money from the Upper Cumberland WorkForce Board of Dislocated Workers (Job Service). The funds, if used, are to pay for dislocated workers to perform duties related to the mitigation of COVID-19, such as cleaning, sanitation, conducting health surveys and taking temperature checks.
• Approved moving $2,800 in restricted funding for technology for the County Clerk’s Office to a data process account to allow that office to upgrade printers. The money is already in the budget, and the unanimous approval of the Budget Committee is final and will not be sent to the full commission.
• Approved moving $750 from a travel fund to the rental fund for the Cumberland County Election Commission. These funds will be used to pay for voting space during the past election.
• Approved at the request of the Property Assessor’s Office moving $4,125 from an in-service training account to a building maintenance account to pay for painting of the office and other cosmetic upgrades.
