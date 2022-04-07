The Palace Theatre received the go-ahed to reopen Monday afternoon after structural issues closed the downtown venue March 23.
City Manager Greg Wood said the city would need to take bids for the repair of the brick wall along W. First St., but engineers had deemed the facility safe to occupy.
The W. First St. sidewalk by the Palace remains closed to pedestrians, but the street is open to traffic.
Several events are on tap for the venue, with Sammy Kershaw scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.
Next week, the Palace will host comedian Randy Riggle in a event benefitting Fairfield Glade Resident Services.
Several events that were canceled during the closure have been rescheduled.
The Gene Watson concert scheduled March 26 has been rescheduled for June 24. Tickets for the original date will be honored, but ticket holders unable to attend the new date should contact the Palace for a refund.
The Muppet Movie, which was scheduled for March 25, has been moved to July 15.
Cumberland Thunder has been rescheduled to July 29. Again, tickets from the April 2 concert will be honored, but the Palace will offer refunds to anyone unable to attend the new date.
The Jeff and Sheri Easter gospel concert has not been rescheduled at this time.
For more information about tickets, rescheduled shows or upcoming events, contact the Palace at 931-484-6133 or visit www.palacethreatre-crossville.com.
