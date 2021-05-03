Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by heavy thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by heavy thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.