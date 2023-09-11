The bodies of a man and woman were discovered in a residence off Deep Draw Rd. late Sunday afternoon, and while there were no signs of foul play, investigators are continuing to search for a cause of death.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a residence in the 1000 block in the Homesteads community, arriving around 4:22 p.m. and finding the bodies of Tamara Clark, 56, and Del Clark, 54, Sheriff Casey Cox confirmed.
Sheriff’s investigators remained on the scene of a couple of hours and later, CCSO issued a press release relating to the incident.
“The initial investigation has not revealed any signs of foul play,” the press release issued by Sgt. Gary Howard reported. “We would like to assure the residents of Cumberland County that there is no threat to public safety and no reason for concern.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tamara Clark and Del Clark. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.”
Cox said the bodies were being taken to the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville for autopsies and that it is hopeful test results will shed light on the cause of death.
It was not clear the relationship between the two deceased and who discovered their bodies.
“The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office will provide updates on the investigation as more information becomes available,” the press release ended.
