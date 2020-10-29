Two Crossville area men pleaded guilty Oct. 27 to informations relating to the burglary of vehicles owned by Volunteer Energy Cooperative and with stealing property during the Sept. 8 incident.
David Barnes, 28, and John Wallace Prince Jr., 23, pleaded guilty to an information charging auto burglary with both receiving a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation at 30 percent.
Both are responsible individually and jointly for restitution not to exceed $2,500. A final figure of value of items stolen is pending from the co-op.
By pleading guilty to the information, both defendants avoided presentation of their cases to action of the grand jury. After being arrested, the decision to speed up the process by pleading to the informations was made.
Prince received credit for 41 days already served in jail. In addition to his part of the $2,500 restitution to VEC, Barnes is to pay an additional $90 restitution to an individual whose vehicle was broken into at the same time.
Crossville Police investigated the burglaries.
In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:
•Heather Bilyeu, 21, pleaded guilty to an information charging introducing contraband into a penal institution and received a two-year sentence. The charge stems from a search at the Cumberland County Jail on Jan. 26 during which over a gram of methamphetamine was found.
Bilyeu qualified for judicial diversion and the plea was put aside pending successful completion of supervised probation for two years. The sentence is to be served concurrently with Coffee County General Sessions Court case.
•Michael Paul Howard, 45, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Howard was given credit for time already served in jail. It was reported to the judge that the victim in the case was not cooperative and did not want Howard prosecuted.
Howard is accused of striking a woman with his crutch during a domestic incident on Ann St. on Jan. 18.
•Joshua Dewayne Smith, 32, charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest and public intoxication, pleaded guilty to reckless assault and received a two-year prison sentence to be served at 30 percent. He received credit for 130 days already served. The intoxication and evading charges were dismissed and a weapon was forfeited.
The charge stems from a June 20 incident during which Smith is accused of raising a machete to Crossville Police officers responding to a suspicious person complaint.
•Ricky Dean Smith, 60, pleaded guilty to an information charging introducing contraband into a penal institution on Oct. 10 and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Unlisted remaining charges are to be dropped.
•Addison Paige Woody, 27, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to sell and received a two-year prison sentence to be served at 30 percent, concurrent with three one-year probation violation sentences, for a total of six years.
The charge stems from a June 22 traffic stop during which meth and digital scales were seized.
•Theresa Barbara Combs, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, pretrial diversion granted on plea to misdemeanor theft, placed on probation for 11 months and 29 days and banned from contact with the victim. Plea was put aside at this time under diversion, and if Combs successfully completes all terms of probation, she can petition the court to have the charge removed. The charge stems from the theft of a laptop computer valued at more than than $2,500 in an incident reported to Crossville Police in August 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.