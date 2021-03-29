An eastern Cumberland County couple whose images were captured on a game camera as they broke into a residence in the 1200 block of Westel Rd. Feb. 22 pleaded guilty in Criminal Court.
Darren Bryce Hamby, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated burglary and received a 12-year prison sentence to be served at 45% as a Range III offender.
Amber Nicole Helton, 39, pleaded guilty to the same charge and received the same 12-year prison sentence to be served at 45% as a Range III offender,
Hamby and Helton are to pay $4,104 restitution with court costs waived. Hamby was given credit for 18 days already served in jail.
The charge stems from their arrests for breaking into a residence in February in the 1200 block of Westel Rd.
The homeowner had installed a game camera that reportedly captured the two in the process of the burglary. When Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Moore arrived on the scene, the residents showed the officer images that depicted the two entering the residence through a door on an attached garage.
A dead-bolt lock had been broken. Nearby, a key to a four-wheeler was found on the ground.
It was also discovered that a catalytic converter from a Ford Ranger pickup had been cut off and stolen.
