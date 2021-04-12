Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle on property where the owner was present surprised two women inside a residence that later resulted in both being charged with burglary.
Charged with burglary are Connie Sue Banks, 53, 2907 Valley View Rd., and Anna Margaret McElhaney, 50, 13186 Lantana Rd.
In addition, McElhaney is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
The incident occurred March 25 when Deputy Tyler Yoder responded to the suspicious vehicle call in the 1700 block of Turkey Blind Rd.
Yoder arrived to find the front and rear doors open and two women inside.
The pair told Yoder they were at the residence cleaning because one of the women’s daughters was in the process of purchasing the property.
Contact was made with a Chicago woman, who told deputies the residence belonged to her father who had died and that she and a sister were in the process of trying to obtain a deed.
The woman added that the house had been the scene of multiple trespassing and break-ins and that no one had permission to be there.
The woman also told Yoder she did not know Banks or McElhaney and that she wanted to press charges against persons caught on the property.
While McElhaney was being searched, deputies reported finding 2.9 grams of a substance they identified as meth.
Both women were taken to the Justice Center for booking.
Banks was placed under $1,000 bond while McElhaney’s bond was set at $6,000.
Both are to appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
