The Crossville City Council levied $500 fines against two Crossville businesses for underage alcohol sales.
Casa Grande, on Miller Ave., and Bunker’s Grill and Patio Bar, on Hwy. 70 E., were both cited during a March 10 compliance check by the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission and the Crossville Police Department.
Detective Jon Tollett told the council during the April 12 meeting of the beer board a 19-year-old undercover informant had been served beer at both businesses.
Representatives of the businesses said identification had been checked, but their employees did the math wrong, resulting in the sales.
“We’ve had to deal with this over the years,” Mayor James Mayberry said. “There’s been people in business have the same situation.”
The city can fine businesses up to $2,500 for a violation. It can also revoke or suspend the business’ beer permit, which prohibits issuing a beer to the location for one year.
“It’s a violation,” Mayberry said of the Bunker’s Grill violation. “The only fair thing to do would be a $500 fine.”
The motion was supported by Councilman Art Gernt.
The fine is the same as levied against businesses in December 2020 and December 2021.
The council approved the same fine for Casa Grande following a motion by Mayberry and supported by Councilman R.J. Crawford.
The council also approved an on-premises beer permit for Bunker’s Grill for Summer Brooke Christian.
In other business during the council’s monthly meeting, the city council approved the following items:
•third and final reading of a $20,000 budget amendment to transport and repair the fire department’s 2018 ladder truck
•third and final reading of changes to the zoning and land use control site plan review ordinance
•third and final reading of a moratorium on sign permits to allow the city to review its existing ordinance
•second reading on a change to city ordinance regarding utility codes appeals
•first reading removing an ordinance prohibiting fortune telling in the city. City Attorney Will Ridley recommended the city remove the ordinance as the city cannot restrict spiritual beliefs under the U.S. Constitution
•$70,000 budget amendment to replace a light pole and street light damaged in a traffic accident at the 322 exit of Interstate 40 at the eastbound off-ramp
•application for a $630,000 Community Development Block Grant for construction of a greenway, with a $70,000 match from the city
•temporary street closing Sept. 8 for Downtown Crossville Inc.’s annual Taste of Crossville event, with Main St. to be closed from Neecham St. to Fourth St. and Taylor Ave. from Thurman Ave. to Main St. from 3-9 p.m.
•grant contract for $43,000 from the Small, Rural, and Tribal Law Enforcement Agency to purchase body-worn cameras for the Crossville Police Department
•bid of $25,544 for a network audit from Securance Consulting. This was a budgeted expense
•purchase of 20 Liberty grinder pumps in the amount of $4,479.15 each, which is $763.15 higher than the annual bid quote
•purchase and installation of replacement equipment at the wastewater treatment plant, with a bid of $38,554.95
•$11,739 bid for purchase of a new zero-turn, rear-discharge mower from Mountain Farm International, which includes trade in of two older models
•$51,720 bid from Ridgeline Construction to replace the roof at the city’s maintenance building
•$16,331.93 bid from Crossville Wholesale Carpet to replace carpet at the city’s public works office
