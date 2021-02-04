A Crossville man and woman face felony drug charges after Crossville Police discovered evidence of what they said was drug trafficking while investigating a report of a vehicle theft, according to arrest and incident reports
Kyle Thomas Sharp, 33, 478 Old Lantana Rd., and Jessica Renee Osborne, 30, no address available, are each charged with one count of manufacture, sale and/or delivery of methamphetamine.
Both were placed in the Cumberland County Jail pending posting of bond.
The incident occurred Jan. 24 when an Old Lantana Rd. man reported his 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan had been stolen by an acquaintance. Ptl. Keith Sadula was in the process of filing the auto theft report and passed information about the incident on to other officers.
Around 8:30 a.m., Lt. Larry Qualls spotted the van parked at the Speedway convenience store on West Ave. and approached a man and woman in the van. The man, identified in the report as Sharp, told Qualls he had not stolen the van.
He went on to tell the officer he had been making payments on the vehicle and provided a notebook in which Sharp alleged recorded payments on the vehicle that he had made.
That information was passed on to Sadula, who talked with the owner. The owner denied this claim, admitted he did allow Sharp use of the van from time to time and did so on this occasion but that the van had not been returned at the agreed time.
Permission to search the vehicle was given by the owner. Inside, police recovered a notebook with handwritten entries allegedly indicating drug sales, with amounts, dates and money paid.
Also found was a plastic bag containing several smaller bags carrying a total amount of 3.3 grams of a substance identified as meth. A set of digital scales and two cellphones were also seized.
The van was returned to the Old Lantana Rd. owner.
Both suspects will face a hearing in General Sessions Court.
