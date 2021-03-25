Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.