A Crossville pair in whose supervision was left a toddler found wandering on a city street while the father was at work have both pleaded guilty in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
The incident occurred on Burnett St., just off N. Main St., on Aug. 26 around 10:15 a.m., according to Crossville Ptl. Corey Kelsch’s report.
Arrested were Jennifer Lynn DeYoung, 39, and Dylan Sunderland Kelly Sr., 48, both of No. 1, Burnett St. Both were charged with child abuse, neglect or endangerment. In addition, Kelly was also served a probation violation warrant.
DeYoung, represented by the Public Defender’s Office, entered a plea to attempted child neglect on Aug. 29 and qualified for judicial diversion, which results in her plea being held until she successfully completes probation of 11 months and 29 days.
If she is successful in meeting all terms and conditions of probation, she can petition to have the charge removed from her record. She is to also pay the clerk’s fee.
Kelly, represented by Nathan Clouse, appeared in General Sessions Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to child endangerment and received an 11-month and 29-day sentence to be served at 75 percent.
The sentence is to be served concurrently with his probation violation sentence. He is to also pay court costs.
Keisch wrote in his report that he was on patrol on N. Main St. when he observed a toddler playing in the middle of the street in the area between the Municipal Building and the Village Inn.
The officer stopped, but the child was unable to provide a name or where the child lived. The manager of the Village then approached the officer and told him the child’s parents were tenants at the inn.
Contact was then made with DeYoung and Kelly, who told them they had fallen asleep and that the youngster had gotten out of their apartment. Witnesses said this was not the first time this has happened.
Police also learned that the pair were charged with watch over two other children — ages 3 and 5 — who were unattended in an adjacent apartment.
The father of the two was summoned and told police that he goes to work at 6 a.m. and that he was unaware his children were being left unattended.
