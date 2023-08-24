Crossville Police are continuing their investigation into the activities of two men they arrested earlier this month after finding them inside a camper trailer and tying them to a nearby storage shed break-in. One of the men is also charged with escape.
Timothy Dale Ports, 28, homeless was arrested Aug. 5 on charges of aggravated burglary, burglary, possession of burglary tools and was served two probation violation warrants.
Shawn Edward Ridener, 45, Arthur Ct., is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, escape and has a hold placed on him from another police jurisdiction.
On Aug. 5, Mptl. Ethan Cunningham and other CPD officers responded to Hyder Ridge Rd., just off E. First St. on a report of two men captured on a surveillance video breaking into a resident’s camper. Cunningham wrote the camper door, window and storage doors showed signs of forced entry.
Other officers were called to the scene and one man was discovered attempting to hide in a “small cabinet space” and the other in a closet in a bedroom. Both men were taken into custody without incident.
The camper reportedly had major damage to it. In addition to the camper, a storage shed had damage caused when someone attempted to break into it. Multiple backpacks connected to the suspects were recovered during the investigation.
Both men provided statements to investigators. Police seized several items of evidence, photographed the scene and recovered bolt cutters and a shovel, syringes and drug paraphernalia.
Activities of the suspects remains under investigation.
Ridener’s escape charges stems from him calling a bonding agent to the Justice Center under the pretense of paying for a bond to be made, and then running out the door before signing the bonding agent contract.
Bond on the new charges for Ports is set at $1.4 million while bond for Ridener was set at $400,000. No bond was set on Ports’ probation violation warrants. Both are to appear in General Sessions Court.
