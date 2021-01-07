A man who claimed he had permission to enter another person’s home “to take a shower” is charged — along with a woman found in the house — with breaking into the residence in an incident that occurred late last month.
Willie Ashton Dyal, 29, 105 Pig Path Rd., and Lindsay J. Dykes, 29, 111 Sycamore Dr., are both charged with the felony charge of aggravated burglary.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Henderson wrote in his report that deputies responded to an address on Cherry Branch Rd. of a possible burglary and arrived to find a man standing inside the house at the front door, and a woman inside the house.
The man, identified as Dyal, told deputies the owner was a friend and had given him permission to enter the house to take a shower.
The owner arrived during the investigation and told deputies he did not know the woman and had only casually known Dyal for a couple of months. He showed deputies a text message from the suspect.
In that message, Dyal reportedly asked permission to enter the house and the home owner responded that Dyal was not allowed inside when the resident wasn’t present.
In addition, deputies found evidence that the door had been locked and had been pried open.
Both suspects were placed under $3,500 bond and will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.