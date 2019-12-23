A traffic stop Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a man and woman who were found in possession of a vehicle reported stolen in Indiana. Also reported missing was a diamond ring that had been left in the car.
Matthew Edward Rector, 21, Norman Dr., and Haley Brianna Smith, 26, Model Farm Rd., Jamestown, are each charged with theft of property (auto) and were placed under $5,000 bond.
Deputy Tyler Yoder wrote in his report he conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Buick LeSabre in the 7000 block of Hwy. 70 N. around 3:30 p.m. and learned the license plate displayed on the vehicle did not match the car.
A check of the vehicle’s identification number revealed that the Buick had been reported stolen in Jefferson County, IN.
The pair told the deputy that Rector had paid $200 to a friend in White County for the vehicle and that he was waiting for the friend to send him the paperwork before sending him the rest of the money.
Both denied knowing the vehicle had been stolen.
The owner also reported that she had left a ring in the vehicle that was valued at $300. The ring could not be located.
Both suspects were assigned a Jan. 13 date in General Sessions Court.
