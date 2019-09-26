A Crossville man and woman charged with cruelty to animals for keeping an injured puppy in a car outside a local motel made their first appearances in Cumberland County General Sessions Court last Thursday. One pleaded guilty and the other had their case continued.
William Keith Hayes, 21, no address available, and Jaide A. Janow, 21, no address available, were charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals on Sept. 16 by CPD Ptl. Tyrel Lorenz.
Hayes pleaded guilty to the charge and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence to be served concurrently with probation he is already on. Fine and court costs were waived.
Crossville attorney Jeff Vires was appointed to represent Janow. Janow was released on a signature bond, and her case was continued to Nov. 14.
Lorenz was one of the officers who responded to the Economy Inn off N. Main St. shortly before 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 on a report of an dog left in a 2007 Pontiac in the parking lot.
The officer reported that all windows were rolled up with the exception of a broken window on the driver’s side that was covered with a synthetic sheet similar to plastic that had a 3- to 4-inch gap.
The officer also observed two spring-loaded traps in the driver’s seat.
While officers assessed the situation, Hayes reportedly exited a room and told officers the car belonged to his girlfriend. He said the dog belonged to both of them.
Hayes explained that the traps were in the car seat to deter someone from stealing the vehicle. He pulled the puppy from under the driver’s seat of the vehicle and officers observed it was “very lethargic” and having a hard time breathing and keeping its eyes open.
Police were told the dog's foot was broken from a trap and that it had been left in the car overnight.
When Janow was questioned, according to Lorenz’s report, the car owner said she knew the spring traps were in the car and that she was aware that the puppy had previously been injured by one of the traps.
Police said they found no water or food in the vehicle for the dog, and Lorenz wrote that the temperature inside the vehicle was “over a hundred degrees.”
Because of those circumstances and because the dog had not been taken to a veterinarian for treatment, the two were charged.
