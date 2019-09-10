Fairfield Glade Police responding to a report of a burglary in progress found two persons on the caller’s property and later charged both with burglary, according to arrest reports filed by Capt. Mark Rosser.
Gary Paul Graham, 41, 387 Pine Rd., Pikeville, is charged with burglary. He was also served warrants for aggravated assault and two for probation violations.
Jessica Lynn Laymon, 44, 387 Pine Rd., Pikeville, is charged with a single count of burglary.
On Aug. 28 around 1 p.m., FGPD was notified of a break-in and responded to a residence at Rugby Lane where they were met by the caller. The man told officers that a woman in a red Ford F-150 pickup was parked in his driveway.
When the caller walked to the rear of his house, he found a man attempting to remove items from his storage shed and confronted him. The man told the victim he “was moving in.” The man then ran to the pickup truck, removing the tag from the vehicle before leaving.
The pickup was stopped by Maj. Pemberton on a gravel section of Sheffield Dr. and taken into custody.
The woman told officers she believed they were at the residence to do plumbing work, and that after they fled from the scene, she said Graham listened to the victim talk to E-911 and then, that he removed a ladder rack and ladder that was included in the description.
Graham was placed under $6,500 on the burglary charges and Laymon under $5,000 bond.
Graham appeared in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29 to answer unrelated charges of probation violations, theft of property of up to $500, theft of merchandise and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Represented by the Public Defender’s Office, those cases were moved to Sept. 12. The new charges of burglary and aggravated assault were also moved to Sept. 12.
Laymon’s court date was set for Sept. 23.
