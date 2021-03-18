Crossville Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress last Friday and took two persons in possession of a tool used to cut a storage unit lock into custody.
Carl Anderson Young, 50, 867 Market St., Crab Orchard, and Kelly Michelle Young, 45, 14 Maranatha Lane, are each charged with attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools.
Police were called to storage buildings behind Exit Realty off N. Main St. and, according to Ptl. Samantha Seay’s report, found Carl Young standing outside a 2006 Ford Freestyle vehicle and Kelly Young in the back of the vehicle. They also found a Dremel tool connected to a surge protector which was connected to the vehicle’s battery.
The lock on a storage unit had been partially cut, the report continues, and was rented to NCR Corporation. Attempts to contact the renter were not successful at the time of the report.
The Youngs told police they had permission to cut the lock but this could not be verified, and the pair were taken into custody and charged.
Both will make appearances in General Sessions Court.
