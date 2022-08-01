A Pennsylvania drag strip competitor lost his life when his vehicle flew through the finish line and failed to stop after completing his run, according to a report filed by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
The deceased is identified as Thomas Borrell, 37, Quarryville, PA.
He had to be extricated from his vehicle — that came to rest in a creek — and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at Cumberland Medical Center.
Witnesses told Deputy Brent Griffin and Investigator David Hamby that the driver did his run at the Crossville Dragway off Creston Rd. in a weekend event titled “Rocky Top Diesel Shootout” Friday night.
Witnesses said it appeared the driver passed through the finish line at 125 mph at which time an attempt to activate a parachute was made to help slow the dragster.
Witnesses said it then appeared the vehicle continued to accelerate and that the driver was having vehicle malfunctions. The dragster went through the end of the track, went airborne and struck a tree before landing in the creek.
Cumberland County Fire Department was called to perform extrication from the wreckage, according to the report.
The Dragway issued the following statement following the fatal crash:
“We had a very unfortunate accident this evening. Due to this, we have decided to cancel the remainder of this event.”
