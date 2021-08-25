The Obed River is the largest tributary of the Emory River and has a total drainage area of 520 square miles.
Nearly half the Obed watershed lies within Cumberland County. Its headwaters are a few miles northwest of Crossville, and the stream flows easterly through a narrow valley toward its junction with the Emory River.
Its two principal tributaries, Clear Creek and Daddy’s Creek, join the Obed a few miles above its mouth to the Emory.
The Obed Watershed Community Association is a not-for-profit membership organization with a mission to maintain and enhance the health of the Obed River watershed.
Since its inception in 2005, OWCA has accomplished much to preserve and improve the quality of water that flows through the Obed River, and the community has benefited from work done by the organization.
Dozens of litter clean-ups, invasive plant removal and plantings of native plant species help to establish natural buffer zones, reduce flooding (Centennial Park) and re-establish wetland habitats (CoLinx).
Stream bank remediation helps to control erosion (Little Obed River, numerous streams in Fairfield Glade, Pleasant Hill, and surrounding areas).
During the COVID-19 pandemic, OWCA continued progress toward its mission by holding meetings through Zoom and masking up to work outdoors on stream projects.
The group planned, we worked, and kept momentum going, yet there is much more that OWCA wants — and needs — to accomplish.
Heading into 2021, the OWCA board of directors turned its focus to the future.
With help from Don Elder, a consultant with training resources for the environmental community, the board spent six weeks immersed in strategic planning to identify strengths, weaknesses and goals for the future success of OWCA and the watershed.
The OWCA board recommitted to the following priorities of the organization:
• Watershed restoration and stewardship
• Watershed education
• Outreach, public involvement and partnership
• Watershed protection and advocacy
The community is fortunate to have a bright economic outlook with the population expected to double over the next few decades.
A significant attraction of this area, for both residents and visitors, is the beauty, vitality, and diversity of our natural resources.
This brings with it opportunities but also additional stress on the watershed and the ecosystem that keeps it healthy.
OWCA plans to be ready for this challenge.
To meet the challenge, OWCA is building its capacity to expand water quality projects. More than 90% of OWCA expenditures are for such projects.
However, most government funded projects require upfront expenditures from OWCA reserves, and work must be completed before grant funds are received to reimburse OWCA for the expenditures.
A major challenge identified by the OWCA board stems from the considerable upfront investment which creates a cash flow dilemma and hampers the organization’s ability to achieve or expand other priorities, including education.
The board noted a need to expand watershed education efforts, especially with youth. Young people inherit both the benefits and the problems we leave. The OWCA board of directors established a goal to raise $75,000 over 2021 and 2022, through multi-pronged outreach to members, the community, corporations and government, through fund-raising activities, and educational and outreach grant opportunities.
The funds will be used to strengthen both stewardship and education activities.
OWCA is blessed with dedicated and generous members, and relies heavily on volunteers. The organization wouldn’t have come this far without its members and all those folks that dig in to help with projects.
Those who want to help launch this capacity-building campaign may send their contribution to OWCA, P.O. Box 533, Crossville TN 38557, with “Capacity Campaign” in the memo line. The donation will be earmarked specifically to support stream projects and educational programs.
In addition, the public is encouraged to consider joining OWCA. Visit www.obedwatershed.org and follow the directions for joining, or send in the membership contribution to OWCA’s postal address.
In spite of the pandemic, OWCA doubled its membership in 2020 and hopes to do the same in 2021. Thanks so much, in advance, for the support.
We all live downstream!
