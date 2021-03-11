It appears adding an outdoor combination swimming pool/splash park feature to the proposed recreation center is back in the planning stage and the next step is identifying a location for the facility.
The recreation center, the downtown sidewalk project and half a dozen other topics were discussed during a Crossville City Council retreat Tuesday at the Crossville Depot.
Because the brainstorming session was not a formal meeting, no votes could be taken. Council members were able to express their positions during the sessions.
The recreation center and downtown sidewalk project captured most of the discussion during the three-and-a-half-hour retreat. Other items were briefly discussed or moved to future work sessions of the council.
The following is a synopsis of topics discussed.
Indoor rec center
“I really, really think we can’t proceed until we find a location,” Councilman Scot Shanks concluded after a lengthy discussion on the indoor rec facility.
The city has four or five locations identified to be considered. In previous council meetings, the desire to locate the indoor rec center in close proximity to Main St. has been expressed.
The majority of council members at the session support adding the outdoor pool.
Beth Meadows of Wold HFR Design noted that 70% of responses to a survey last year were in favor of including an outdoor pool.
Shanks said the outdoor pool was removed from the plans because of thinking it would compete with the Cumberland Mountain State Park pool. He said he has since changed his mind.
Meadows said the outside pool, complete with an activity area like water-dumping buckets, bubbler, lighting, water slide and kiddie pool, would add about $2.4 million to the estimated price of the project.
With a price tag in the neighborhood of $35 million — adding back the outdoor pool/splash feature — the project would complement ongoing efforts to redirect traffic and venues to downtown Crossville.
One of the choice sites under consideration may no longer be available. It was purchased by a company to relocate a business within the city.
Alternatives would be two sites in the general area of Centennial Park. Another site would be in the area of the First Methodist Church/Villager Inn area.
Councilman Rob Harrison said he would check into the availability of that site and another church-owned property.
A grant application, if approved, could help pay for the site.
Representatives of the architectural firm Wold HFR Design told council members the foot print of the rec center could be adjusted to fit the site locations settled on by the city.
The rec center is being designed so that most spaces can have majority uses. Examples are basketball, pickleball and volleyball courts sharing the same floor space. This allows for alternate day scheduling so that space does not go unused.
Sidewalk project
Council members were reminded the city is under a rapidly approaching June deadline to approve a plan for the downtown sidewalk program or risk losing a $1.3 million grant.
The city must match the grant with $324,000 in local funding.
The grant is from the Tennessee Department of Transportation for improvements of sidewalks. Included are curb extensions and upgrades to meet the Americans with Disability Act requirements.
The project was developed in 2008-’10, CT Consultants Regional Manager James Golias II told council members, and was a part of a downtown renovation plan.
Changes in administrations and the cost of the project as proposed moved it from further consideration.
Features for ornamental light poles proved to be controversial because of the price tag that came with them. Originally proposed were light poles that would include hanging baskets, a watering system for the plants and electrical outlets for cosmetic uses.
A simpler light pole is being considered.
Golias told council that all easements obtained by the city for the project — many of which were donated — remain in place.
Part of the plan is to improve the intersection of Lantana Rd. at S. Main St. Widening for better turn radius from Main onto Lantana and bringing the traffic signal and sidewalks up to ADA compliance are included.
One effect that project will have is on rock pavers that recognized donors to the campaign to save the Palace Theatre.
City Manager Greg Wood and City Engineer Tim Begley both noted that the grouting around the pavers has had to be replaced in some areas. It was also noted that names on some stones are no longer readable because of routine traffic.
The pavers will be removed, and the city will find another way to recognize those who donated to the Palace project.
Golias noted that the projected could be done in conjunction with TDOT’s resurfacing schedule of Main St. this year.
Capital
Improvement Plan
Time ran out for discussion on the ten-year capital improvement plan. This item will be discussed at a future work session.
Catoosa building
Wood told council members a decision would have to be made on whether to build a maintenance building for the old Catoosa Utility District site or a maintenance and office building.
Plan calls for the moving some staff to city hall and just constructing a maintenance building.
Boy Scout
building
The building known as the Boy Scout building, or hut, at Meadow Park Lake is leased to the Scouts for meeting use.
One of the conditions of the agreement is that the Scouts continue to use the building. Wood told council members the Scouts have not used the building in more than a year and that the building could be put to use by the lake office.
Council members seemed in agreement to this, but no action could be taken.
Cemetery prices
Wood noted that cemetery lots and grave openings and closings have remained the same cost to the public since 1997. He suggested council look at the price fee.
Currently $885 is charged for openings and closings and lots are sold for $300. He suggest the city look at increasing the cost of lots for those who live outside the city limits to a higher amount than charged city residents.
It was also suggested that the city look at a vertical columbarium where ashes can be stored without requiring the purchase of a lot.
This will be the subject of a future work session.
Sewer crossings
Increasing capacity for sewer on the north side of I-40 on three crossings over the interstate were deferred to a future council work session.
The Hwy. 127 N. crossing would accommodate increased sewer capacity for the industrial park and businesses.
Crossings over I-40 on Genesis and Peavine roads are also expected to be discussed.
Succession plan
Harrison proposed the city consider creating a deputy or assistant city manager who would be in training to assume the position should the acting city manager retire or resign.
He added that other positions in the city could be looked at so the leaving of a key official will have the least effect on daily operations of the city.
“We have a good group (workers for the city) … I would like to see us keep that up,” he said.
This proposal will also be discussed at a future council work session.
