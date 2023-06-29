Obed River Park hosted a new program with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency at the recently opened Outdoor Classroom that focused on backpack electrofishing.
Backpack electrofishing is a process in which low voltage, electric currents are sent into the water through a metal rod. Those currents stun the fish, and they float to the top of the river—where they’re scooped into a water-filled bucket in hopes to get a better understanding of the health of the stream. It’s also used to evaluate the species that they find within, said Mime Barnes, a wildlife information specialist for TWRA.
“It doesn’t harm the fish, but it does allow them to be collected and identified,” said Barnes.
Will Collier, also with TWRA, introduced those gathered in the Outdoor Classroom to this concept at the beginning of the program, before leading the group down to the edge of the Obed River. Collier’s partners, Justin Spaulding and Scotty Webb, then put on the proper gear to survey the water—the 15 lb. electrofishing backpack and a wader underneath the sole of each shoe.
After climbing down into the river, the two got to work catching fish as Collier explained what was happening.
He told the group that the backpack they were using was sending 100 volts of electricity into the water about six to ten feet around both Spaulding and Webb, but it’s capable of going up to 600 volts. They only use a sixth of its full power because it’s enough to send the fish into “tetany,” a process that locks the fish’s muscles with a lower chance of causing injury or death.
Collier also explained that the conductivity of the water also has an affect on what kind of current they use, a direct current or an alternating current. The Obed River has a higher conductivity due to the presence of metals and other similar materials in the water, so a direct current would be efficient in this case.
Spaulding and Webb had filled a bucket with fish from the river and were ready to show them off to the gathered audience.
They caught 13 different species of fish: a whitetail shiner, crayfish, northern hogsucker, catfish, redbreast sunfish, yellow bullhead, bluegill, largemouth bass, green sunfish, central stoneroller, longer sunfish, mosquitofish and warmouth. They were all brought up to a fish-tank with the proper temperature and oxygen level in the Outdoor Classroom, where they would be individually taken out and shown up-close to all of those interested—children and adults, alike.
Collier explained how the results of this process and survey is reflective of how healthy the stream is. One fish they normally look for as an indication of healthy water is an etheostomatinae, more commonly known as a darter fish. There were none in the sample they caught.
“[Obed River] is healthy, but it could be better,” said Collier.
At the conclusion of the program, Spaulding brought out a collection of insects that they’d gathered throughout the morning before attendees had arrived. They weren’t able to gather a very diverse number, but the audience excitedly circled around Spaulding and all were enthralled at the site of the creepy-crawlers.
The next program at Obed River Park’s Outdoor Classroom will be a “Pollinator Walk and Talk,” taking place on Saturday, July 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information, call the Cumberland County Soil & Water Conservation District at 931-484-5442, ext. 3.
