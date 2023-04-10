The expulsion of two Democratic lawmakers from the Tennessee House of Representatives could be short-lived.
At press time, the Nashville Metro Council was set to meet Monday and expected to reappoint former Rep. Justin Jones. The Shelby County Commission will meet Wednesday to consider reappointment of former Rep. Justin Pearson to his legislative seat.
House Speaker Cameron Sexton’s spokesperson Doug Kufner told the Associated Press that whoever is appointed by the Nashville and Shelby County governments “will be seated as representatives as the constitution requires.”
The action follows the party-line votes Thursday to expel the two lawmakers from the House following a protest on the House floor that disrupted the legislative session. On March 30, Jones and Pearson and Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, led individuals in the gallery of the House in chants calling for gun control legislation.
Johnson survived a resolution to expel her from office by one vote.
The protest came days after a deadly school shooting in Nashville left three children and three adults dead and coincided with hundreds of protesters outside the state capitol calling for legislative action on the issue of gun violence.
The lawmakers approached the front of the House without being recognized. They then began chanting. At times, Jones used a bullhorn and held up a sign, and Pearson sat on the table at the front of the chamber and pounded on a table.
The protest lasted about five minutes. The House was gaveled into recess as the three approached the front of the chamber and remained in recess for about an hour.
The actions of the three lawmakers was quickly condemned by Republican members of the House, who noted the rules of the House had been violated. Some members of the Democratic caucus referred to the protest as “good trouble,” a nod to late U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ stance on civil disobedience.
Sexton likened the floor protest to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots, saying the actions were like that of an “insurrection.” He also claimed in a radio interview that the three were trying to incite individuals in the gallery to be disorderly and disruptive during the House session that coincided with a large protest outside calling for gun law reforms in the wake of the Covenant School shooting earlier in the week that left six people and the shooter dead.
While Sexton said the three were “trying to jazz people up,” he was unable to provide evidence the three intended to incite violence or encouraged the public to spit on lawmakers or state troopers.
Johnson and Jones were quickly stripped of committee assignments following the protest. Pearson had just recently joined the General Assembly and was not serving on any committees. They also had their access to the legislative offices restricted.
By the next week, resolutions calling for their expulsion were filed.
In a statement to the Chronicle regarding the call for expulsion over an official censure of the lawmakers, Sexton said, “The action of these members of pulling out a bullhorn and leading a protest from the House floor is unprecedented. It rises to a different level with the bullhorn rather than just using their voices. Unfortunately, they disrupted the session through their behavior, which required 45 minutes to restore order. No one made them take this action that day; they decided to display this disruptive behavior.”
During the floor debate on the three resolutions to expel the lawmakers, many members of the Democratic minority took issue with the way they say rules have been used to stymie debate on controversial topics, like LGBTQ+ issues and guns.
The Republicans will “call the questions,” a parliamentary procedure that ends debate on a matter. If someone calls the question, there must be a two-thirds majority voting to close debate.
With 75 members in the 99-member house, that’s an easy bar for the Republican supermajority to achieve, Democratic lawmakers said. Several said they were able to talk at length during those three debates because of the national attention the matter had attracted.
Sexton dismissed suggestions lawmakers have been silenced. He said lawmakers can speak during legislative committee hearings and on the House floor.
“We haven’t had anybody complain,” Sexton said. “People raise their hands to be recognized. I don’t know who is going to call the question.”
Thursday, the House fielded about 20 bills before taking up the resolutions for expulsion. That included a school safety proposal requiring public and private schools to submit building safety plans to the state. The bill did not address gun control, sparking criticism from some Democratic lawmakers that the bill only addressed a symptom and not the cause of school shootings.
The House took up each resolution for expulsion separately. It began with playing a video — edited with various clips of news coverage — that included the footage from the House floor.
Democratic lawmakers objected. They had not been provided the footage prior to the session and it was not disclosed who made the video — itself proof of a violation of House rules, they argued.
The first resolution was directed at Jones. He was given 20 minutes to speak.
“We called for you all to ban assault weapons, and you respond with an assault on democracy,” he said.
Republican lawmakers said Jones did not show remorse for his action.
Rep. Gino Bulso, R-Brentwood, said, “He does not even recognize that what he did was wrong. So not to expel him would simply invite him and his colleagues to engage in mutiny on the House floor.”
During discussion, Republican Rep. Sabi Kumar advised Jones to be more collegial and less focused on race.
“You have a lot to offer, but offer it in a vein where people are accepting of your ideas,” Kumar said.
Jones said he did not intend to assimilate in order to be accepted. “I’m not here to make friends. I’m here to make a change for my community,” he replied.
Jones was removed with a 72-25 vote.
Fielding questions from lawmakers, Johnson reminded them that she did not raise her voice nor did she use the bullhorn — as did the other two, both of whom are new lawmakers and among the youngest members in the chamber.
She survived the removal effort with a vote of 65-30.
Pearson said the statehouse has been a “toxic work environment.” He noted the scrutiny he received for wearing a black dashiki — a tunic-like garment that originated in west Africa — for session, rather than a suit and tie.
“It’s about us not belonging in the institution because they are afraid of the changes that are happening in our society, and the voices that are being elevated,” Pearson said on Meet the Press.
He was removed with a 69-26 vote.
Sexton voted in favor of removal of all three lawmakers.
The response to the expulsions have included claims of racism — Johnson, a White woman, was not expelled while Jones and Pearson, who are Black, were removed from their elected offices.
Sexton said that was a “false narrative.”
“It’s unfortunate, she’s trying to put political racism in this, which there was nothing on this,” Sexton told Fox News Friday.
Johnson was represented by two former representatives who noted differences in her actions compared to the other two representatives — notably that Johnson did not shout, hold a sign or use a megaphone.
Thursday’s actions marked the third time in 150 years the Tennessee House has expelled members.
In 1980, then-Rep. Robert Fisher was expelled after being convicted of accepting a bribe while in office. In 2016, then-Rep. Jeremy Durham was expelled following multiple allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct with several women while in office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.