The City of Crossville Police Department is pleased to announce that a new police officer has taken the Oath of Office. Haylee Osmun was sworn in as the newest addition to the City of Crossville Police Department on April 10 at 8:30 a.m. The ceremony took place in the Crossville City Courtroom of the Crossville Police Department, with Crossville City Judge Ivy Gardner Mayberry issuing the oath. Osmun is a Tennessee POST certified police officer. She will start her field training program immediately and will begin patrolling the city of Crossville upon her successful completion. “I’m proud to welcome Officer Haylee Osmun into our family,” said Chief Brooks. “With so many agencies nationwide looking for quality candidates, we are so very honored that we have built a department that attracts the very best.”
Osmun sworn in as new CPD officer
