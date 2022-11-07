There’s a sports adage in football that says every player is only one play away from being on the field. That’s why coaches always tell their teams to be ready, because no one knows when their number will be called.
Junior Nick Osmun found out just how true that adage was when the wide receiver stepped in for senior signal-caller Hunter Heavilon after he was shaken up early in the game. Osmun rose to the occasion and threw two touchdown passes to lead the Panthers to a 37-0 victory over visiting Hixson in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs in Crossville.
“Our quarterback Hunter got hurt in the first couple of series, and Nick came right in and took over and did a tremendous job,” said Stone Memorial coach Derik Samber. “We’re very proud of him, he adjusted on the fly. We knew he could throw the ball, but I probably don’t get him enough reps in practice.”
Osmun came off the bench and completed five of nine passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
“I admit I was scared going in, but we practice it all the time,” said Osmun. “Once I got in there, I kind of settled into the rhythm of the game. After the first touchdown, I felt like I was okay. I just trusted my teammates.”
The Panthers struck first early in the opening period when Houston Woody, the workhorse of the Stone Memorial running back stable, capped a drive with a 2-yard touchdown plunge.
Senior Justin Barnett kicked the extra point to make it 7-0, with 9:42 on the clock.
The two teams exchanged possessions until late in the first quarter when Osmun found Kaleb Flowers open on a post pattern, and hit the streaking speedster for a 78-yard touchdown pass. Barnett’s kick was good and the Panthers improved their lead to 14-0.
“Nick is such a cool customer. You never see him get up or down,” Samber said. “That’s just the kid he is. We knew he was capable. Hunter is our senior starter, but it is a pretty cool story to see Nick come in and put up that kind of production.”
After being stymied by the Stone Memorial defense on several possessions in the first half, Hixson sustained a drive starting inside their own 5-yard line. Quarterback William Barnard led the Wildcats down the field and deep into the Panther red zone. However, the surge was brought to an end when Flowers picked off a Barnard pass and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion, a pass from Osmun to Bear Eldridge, was good and the Panthers took a 22-0 advantage into the intermission.
“The defense, wow, give assistant) coach (Justin) Qualls a ton of the credit. He is the best defensive coordinator in the state and I have said that all year,” Samber said. “I think we always have our kids prepared.
“The boys bowed their backs down here near the goal line. Then Kaleb Flowers had the pick-six touchdown. I think that was potentially the game-changing play, to go from 14-7 potentially to 22-0 before the half was big for us.”
The Panthers’ offense picked right up where it left off for the second half. Stone Memorial tacked on two more scores when Osmun found junior Brady Lane for a 1-yard touchdown strike.
Woody scored the two-point conversion. Osmun took it in on his own later in the game when he rambled 33 yards for another score. Barnett’s kick posted the 37-0 final margin.
The win puts the Panthers into the second round of the playoffs and Stone Memorial will host Red Bank High School Friday night at 7 p.m. RBHS, which knocked Stone Memorial out of the playoffs last year, comes into the game at 9-2 after beating Macon County 21-14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.