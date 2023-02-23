Millions in opioid abatement funds will soon become available to local governments and local agencies. Local stakeholders are trying to determine the best bang for the buck of that money.
“Everybody has a piece of the puzzle,” said Donna King with the Trauma-Informed Community Alliance during a recent Cumberland County opioid abatement working group.
The meeting brought together representatives of the medical, mental health, social services and recovery communities within the community. The purpose was to identify the top priorities for potential funding from opioid settlements.
Tennessee expects to receive more than $600 million over 18 years from a $26 billion settlement with Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, and three pharmaceutical distributors: AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp.
The money, which will be sent to communities across the state, is intended to address the state’s opioid addiction through harm reduction, treatment and prevention.
The needs identified as top priorities by the Cumberland County group ran the gamut from additional mental health resources and detox facilities in the community to the need for affordable housing, child care, transportation and job-skills training opportunities.
Several individuals noted that many safety-net programs are geared toward individuals with minimal income.
“Once they start a job and start earning, they lose those services. We need help for those who are in the gap for services,” said one participant.
Prevention was also a priority, especially educating kids on risk factors and elevated risk of trying drugs
if a parent or close relative has struggled with addiction.
Mentorship was also mentioned as helping show youth and those in recovery a different way of life than what they may have previously known.
Another participant, who said he is a recovering alcoholic, said, “The only thing that helped me was to help someone else.”
Information from the session will be aggregated to identify different priorities and working groups formed to delve into potential projects to apply for grant funding. That requires needs assessments and data collection.
Tennessee earmarked a portion of the opioid settlement funds to go directly to counties.
Cumberland County has not yet received those funds but is expected to receive about $300,000 in direct funding.
The bulk of the funds were placed under the direction of the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council which will award grants to community groups, agencies and others to develop opioid abatement projects.
The money will be distributed via a grant program, though specifics of the grant application process are not yet available.
The council meets again Feb. 27 in Franklin, TN, but meetings are available via Zoom. Contact opioid.abatement@tn.gov to learn more.
As the group in Cumberland County wrapped up their meeting, a man who said he was a recovering addict summed up the session by saying, “The whole purpose is to find the most effective way to utilize this dump truck load of money that’s going to be rolling in. Money is not going to solve it.
“If you’re asking me, it’s the individual, until they’re ready to ask for help — it’s a great idea to have as many helping hands waiting to pull them up — until they’re ready ...”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.