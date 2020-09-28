One man was treated in the emergency room of Cumberland Medical Center last week in an incident that he said escalated during a domestic dispute with another, according to a sheriff’s office report.
The incident is alleged to have occurred at a residence off Shorty Barnes on Sept. 15. No one else reported injuries.
Arrested on a charge of felony aggravated domestic assault is Daniel Jacob Kyser, 20, 37 Eagle Ct. He was placed under $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court.
Deputy Ellijah Tollett wrote in his report he was dispatched to CMC’s emergency room on a report of an assault and interviewed the victim, identified only as Trevis Maynard, Kyser and an uninvolved witness.
He learned from the three, whose statements were consistent, the incident had occurred earlier in day and that Kyser didn’t go to the emergency room until that afternoon. He was treated for a stab wound to the left arm.
The three said Maynard and Kyser had resided together in the past and had previously been involved in a relationship.
On that Monday, an argument broke out between Kyser and Maynard that escalated into pushing and shoving. Kyser admitted he pulled the pocket knife in anger and as a result, Maynard was stabbed in the arm.
Since the incident had occurred at another location earlier in the day, the pocket knife has not been recovered.
