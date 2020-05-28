One of three persons arrested and charged in the raid of a rural Cumberland County convenience center pleaded guilty in Criminal Court last week and was placed on probation for eight years.
Joseph Scott Wyatt, 32, O Camp Dr., was charged with one count of possession of more than. 5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and one count of possession of more than .5 grams of meth for delivery, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He pleaded guilty to possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale.
Wyatt received an eight-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation, will forfeit all property seized during the raid, will perform 100 hours of community service and obtain and follow all recommendations of an alcohol and drug assessment.
Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies traveled to the Lantana Rd. convenience center in the Burgess community, not far from the Bledsoe County line, on a Saturday afternoon, and found a county attendant and two citizens on the premises.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s drug task force team and sheriff’s investigators had been keeping the county facility under surveillance for a period of time in response to complaints of suspicious activities, investigators said following the raid.
On March 23, 2019, Sheriff’s Investigators Jason Elmore and Jon Wirey, K-9 Deputy Keyton Harthun, Cpl. Lucas Turner and Reserve Deputy Alan Webb responded to the center in response to citizen complaints the attendant being under the influence and allegedly selling meth at the center.
Investigators found in the attendant’s building two glass pipes on a table. On a shelf was found a plastic bag containing 3.1 grams of meth and a cigarette pack containing another 2.2 grams of meth. Also recovered from two vehicles was a loaded syringe and eight small and unused plastic bags.
In addition to Wyatt, former county employee Scottie Keith Godsey, 54, Ashford Dr., and Sydney Jonee Blaylock, 21, Bell Rd., were arrested.
The arrests resulted in the convenience center being shut down for the day and the termination of the county employee.
