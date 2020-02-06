A joint undercover investigation focused on the distribution of methamphetamine in the Upper Cumberland area by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Investigation Division and investigators with multiple other law enforcement agencies has resulted in the indictment of 15 people.
One of the defendants is from Cumberland County.
In March 2019, detectives with the Cookeville Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and Drug Agents with TBI developed information about a meth distribution organization operating in and around the Upper Cumberland area. An investigation developed, involving detectives and agents from multiple other law enforcement agencies: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, Crossville City Police Department, Overton County Sheriff’s Department, Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (AHIDTA) Middle Tennessee Task Force led by TBI, 13th Judicial Drug Task Force, office of the 13th Judicial District Attorney General, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, and Pickett County Sheriff’s Office. During the course of the investigation, from March through November 2019, officers conducted multiple undercover purchases and executed search warrants, resulting in the seizure of approximately eight kilograms of methamphetamine, several weapons and vehicles, and a large quantity of US currency.
On February 3rd, the Putnam County Grand Jury returned indictments charging 15 people with conspiracy to distribute over 300 grams of methamphetamine. On February 4th, law enforcement officers began arresting those individuals.
Those who have been arrested and booked at this time include:
•Jessica Burns, 36, Crossville: one count conspiracy to distribute more than 300 grams of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count conspiracy to sell more than 300 grams of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
•Aaron Antes, 36, Monterey: One count conspiracy to distribute more than 300 grams of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count conspiracy to sell more than 300 grams of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count manufacture, deliver, sale, possession with Intent, one count possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.
•William Seth Bowman, 43, Cookeville: One count conspiracy to distribute more than 300 grams of Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy to sell more than 300 grams of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count employ firearm with intent to go armed, one count manufacture, deliver, sale, possession with intent.
•Dustin Moody, 30, Gainesboro: One count conspiracy to distribute more than 300 grams of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count conspiracy to sell more than 300 grams of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
•Macara S. Page, 29, Celina: One count conspiracy to distribute more than 300 grams of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count conspiracy to sell more than 300 grams of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
•Bryan Thomas Peek, 48, Cookeville: One count conspiracy to distribute more than 300 grams of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count conspiracy to sell over 300 grams of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
•Shandon Roberts, 27, Cookeville: One count conspiracy to distribute more than 300 grams of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count conspiracy to sell more than 300 grams of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), four counts manufacturing, delivery, sale, possession with intent.
•Jeremy Joe Bilbrey, 43, Baxter: One count conspiracy to distribute more than 300 grams of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count conspiracy to sell more than 300 grams of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), four counts manufacturing, delivery, sale, possession with intent.
All bonds were set at $300,000 and arraignment will be held in Putnam County Criminal Court.
