A Monterey-area woman was killed Sunday in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy. 70 N. and East Cove Rd. in Cumberland County.
The crash occurred at 10:21 a.m.
Del Epps, 79, of Monterey, was traveling north on Hwy. 70 N. in a 2006 Toyota Corolla when he attempted to turn left onto East Cove Rd. She turned into the path of a 1997 Buick PAU driven by Terry McBroom, 69, of Cookeville.
After the initial impact, a 2014 Nissan Titan driven by a 14-year-old juvenile struck the rear of Epps’ vehicle. The Nissan came to rest off the northbound should of Hwy. 70 N.
Epps was killed in the crash.
McBroom and the juvenile driver were not injured. A 10-year-old passenger in the Nissan was also not injured.
Epps was wearing a seatbelt.
According to the preliminary report by Trooper David Jones, citations were issued and charges are pending.
