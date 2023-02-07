A single vehicle crash Monday night claimed the life of the driver and only occupant of the vehicle, according to a preliminary report released by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The victim is identified as Brent Kennedy, 63, no street or city address listed on the trooper’s report. He was reportedly dead at the scene.
The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on Hwy. 127 S., about a mile from the Bledsoe County line, the report states. Kenneth was traveling in a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder traveling toward Pikeville.
An eye-witness to the crash and the trooper’s report states the Nissan traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn and roll several times before coming to a final rest on its wheels facing southwest.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Fire and Rescue responded to the crash. No other information is available.
