A Cumberland County man was dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on a county road near Crab Orchard Saturday night, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed.
The crash occurred on Chestnut Hill Rd near the Monday Lane intersection on the Crab Orchard side of the rural road, according to a preliminary report filed by THP. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Trooper Bobby Barker reported that John Clifford Selby, 38, was alone in his 2001 Ford F-150 pickup traveling north on Chestnut Hill Rd. around 9:20 p.m. Saturday.
For unknown reasons, the pickup ran off the left shoulder of the roadway, causing Selby to over-correct, The pickup then went into a slide across the roadway and slammed into a utility pole, breaking it in two.
The pickup truck also struck a road sign on the driver’s side door before rotating around and coming to rest facing west.
The report states Selby, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed on impact.
The roadway was closed for a period of time while the crash investigation took place and power was interrupted to the area.
