A Cumberland County woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Lantana Rd. Saturday afternoon.
According to the preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, June Cabral, 67, was turning left onto Lantana Rd. in the vicinity of the 101 Food Mart. Her 2003 Jeep Liberty was struck in the driver’s side by a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by Melanie Burgess, 45, of Crossville, who was traveling south.
Cabral died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
THP Trooper William Morgan cited Burgess for driving with an expired driver’s license. No additional charges are expected.
