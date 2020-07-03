A Crossville man lost his life in a a two-vehicle crash at a bridge on a state highway Thursday night. Two people were injured in the wreck, one of whom was flown to a nearby trauma center.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the victim as Robert Jenkins, 21, Crossville, who was reportedly dead at the scene.
The injured were identified as Vanessa Tays, 48, and Dorothy Trance, 78, both of Crossville. A medical helicopter landed at the scene but it is not known which of the women was airlifted to a regional trauma center. The other woman was transported to Cumberland Medical Center and later transferred by ground ambulance to a trauma center.
The crash took place on State Hwy. 68 at the bridge over Daddy’s Creek around 9:15 Thursday.
A preliminary report released Friday by THP states that Jenkins was driving a 2004 Buick LL3 toward Crossville and Tays was driving a 2005 Kia Sorento toward Spring City when the Buick crossed over the center line.
The Kia driven by Tays “swerved to avoid being struck” by the Buick and hit a guardrail, and then was struck by the Jenkins’ vehicle. The Buick then ran off the roadway on the right side, and Jenkins was ejected from the vehicle. The Kia came to rest where it struck the guardrail.
The road was closed for over an hour to allow the helicopter to land on the roadway and clean up of the crash scene.
