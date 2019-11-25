A Crossville man lost his life Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on a county road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Alex Hamilton, 22, was the lone occupant of a 1999 Chevrolet C1500 pickup that crashed on Cox Valley Rd. around 11:17 p.m. Friday, according to Trooper Jake Bramer’s report.
According to the report, Hamilton was traveling north on Cox Valley Rd. when the truck he was driving ran off the left side of the road, striking a tree stump and a power pole.
The vehicle came to rest sideways on the driver’s side of the vehicle on top of the broken power pole, Bramer wrote in his report.
Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services ambulance and Cumberland County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene along with sheriff’s deputies and the trooper.
The report states Hamilton was not wearing a seat belt and in the trooper’s opinion, wearing a seat belt may had made a difference in the outcome of the crash.
