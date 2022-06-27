A South Carolina man lost his life in a single-vehicle wreck on a county road Thursday night, according to a preliminary crash report released by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred on Potato Farm Rd., about a mile or so off Genesis Rd., at around 11:30 p.m., according to THP Trooper Donald Seiber’s report.
The victim was identified as Allen Hems, 24, Catawba, SC. No other vehicle was involved in the crash and Hems was apparently traveling alone.
According to Seiber’s report, Hems was traveling toward Genesis Rd. on Potato Farm Rd. driving a Chevrolet Silverado in the area of TWRA’s checking station when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve. The pickup ran off the road on the left side, struck a tree and ejected the driver.
