One defendant on last week’s Cumberland County Criminal Court deadline docket were among defendants entering pleas last week and are headed for drug treatment centers.
Tyler Julius Allin Hoskins, 19, facing auto burglary, burglary, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of $10,000 to $60,000, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of property of more than $2,500 and one count of $10,000 and one count of theft of property of up to $1,000.
He received a six-year prison sentence to serve but was furloughed to supervision and custody of Treatment Court in a state facility. He is to pay $3,886.56 in restitution and is banned from contact with his victims.
The charges stem from the theft of a van from Smith Signs in February 2019, and the theft of a 2009 Volkswagen car.
In the other case,
Other pleas were:
•Ashley Leann Klein, 31, charged with theft of property of $1,000 to $10,000, pleaded guilty to theft of property of more than $1,000 and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Klein qualified for judicial diversion. She is to pay $3,712.51.
The case stems from the theft of property and cash from Heather Ridge Properties on July 31 to Sept. 29, 2013.
•Robin Marie Latesky, 23, charged with theft of property of more than $10,000, pleaded guilty to theft of property of more than $1,000, and received a two-year prison sentence to be served on supervised probation. Latesky qualified for judicial diversion. She is to pay $1,000 restitution and is banned with having contact with the victim. Court costs were waived.
Latesky is charged with the November 2018 theft of a ring that was later found at a local pawn shop.
•Andrew Paul Pendergrass, charged with theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000, pleaded guilty to joyriding and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. He is being given credit for time served. The charge stems from the theft of a Ford pickup on March 24, 2018.
•John Russell West III, 31, charged with theft of property of $1,000 to $10,000, pleaded guilty to the charge and received a two-year sentence to be served on supervised probation. He is to pay $1,215 in restitution and must forfeit $3,000 frozen in a bank account set up during the theft.
The thefts took place between Oct. 1, 2015, and Jan. 25, 2017, during which a website was established to solicit funds for an animal refuge for those displaced during the Gatlinburg fire about that same time. Small donations were recorded from all over the area and other states. The amount of restitution only represents money donated by local donors.
