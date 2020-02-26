One person died Wednesday morning as result of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash that left three persons injured in Pleasant Hill, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol
The victim was identified as Nikisha Blalock, 31, who had a Sparta address on her license, according to THP Lt. Dewaine Jennings’ report.
Injured were Wilma Bradley, 71, Knoxville, and two juveniles ages 14 and 11 who listed Crossville as their addresses.
A 2010 Jeep Commander driven by Bradley had pulled onto the left shoulder of Sparta Hwy., in the area of Pleasant Hill Market, and then re-enetered the highway traveling into the path of Blalock’s 2006 Nissan Altima, according to the trooper’s report.
The two vehicles collided head-on. The report states that Blalock died while en route by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center. The injured were also transported to CMC’s emergency room.
The injured were all wearing seat belts, according to the report. The victim was not and the trooper noted in the report that in his opinion, seatbelt would have made a difference in the outcome of the crash.
The report indicates that the investigation is continuing and charges could be pending.
