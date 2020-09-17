A head-on crash caused by one vehicle drifting across the center line into oncoming traffic claimed the life of a young Cumberland County man and left a second person seriously injured, according to a preliminary report of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The tragic crash occurred on Hwy. 70 W near the intersection with Neverfail Rd. around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the early report filed by THP Trooper Bobby Barker. The site is in western Cumberland County between Pleasant Hill and the White County line.
Dead at the scene was the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado identified as Jason Scholl Jr., 23, who had a Sparta mailing address.
The seriously injured man was identified as Darius Parks, 20, also with a Sparta mailing address. Parks was rushed by ambulance to the Pleasant Hill Elementary School ball field where a helicopter was waiting to fly him to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga.
His condition Thursday morning was not available.
Barker wrote in his preliminary report that Parks was traveling east toward Pleasant Hill and Scholl was traveling west toward the White County line when for unknown reasons, the Parks vehicle crossed over the center line and into the path of the victim’s vehicle.
After impact, both vehicles traveled off the north side of the road with Scholl’s vehicle turning over on its side and catching on fire.
The report states both drivers were traveling alone when the crash occurred.
The road was immediately closed with several troopers, the Cumberland County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.
THP’s Critical Incident Response Team also responded to reconstruct the crash. Traffic was rerouted to a side road for several hours while the investigation and GPS mapping of the scene was conducted.
No charges were filed at the time of the preliminary report.
