A Crossville area man died Wednesday in a regional trauma center from injuries sustained that morning in a head-on crash on Lantana Rd.
Thomas Beadle, 85, died as a result of his injuries. He and Kenneth Rasor, 56, also from the Crossville area, were flown from Cumberland Medical Center to the trauma center for treatment of their serious injuries.
Hurt but declining medical treatment was Carlos Eldridge, 48, who listed a Sparta address.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the 4500 block of Lantana Rd. shortly before 8 a.m. in response to the serious two-vehicle crash.
Trooper Justin Mote wrote in his preliminary report that a 2001 Ford Escape driven by Eldridge was traveling south, or toward Bledsoe County, south of South Cumberland Elementary School on Lantana Rd. when it failed to negotiate a curve and crossed over the center line into the north lane.
The vehicle then crashed head-on with a 1996 Jeep Cherokee driven by Rasor, with both vehicles coming to rest in the north lane.
According to the report, all involved were wearing seatbelts. Eldridge was cited for failure to exercise due care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.