One person was dead at the scene — and two others seriously injured — in a shooting that took place at a Grouse Ct. residence in Fairfield Glade late Friday morning.
Because of storms in the area, medical helicopters were unable to fly to the area of the scene and Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services rushed the two injured to CMC where they were treated and then transported by ground ambulance to The University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Their conditions are not known at this time.
E-911 received calls of a shooting at the Grouse Ct. residence and arrived to find one person bleeding in the yard. It is believed the other two victims were still inside the residence.
Early reports indicated the shooter had left the scene and this resulted in “soft lockdowns” of three area schools and all Fairfield Glade Community Club facilities.
Investigation later led police to believe the suspect was hiding in a residence on King Arthur Ct. Officers kept the house under surveillance while the county SWAT team assembled and readied to take the suspect into custody.
After the SWAT team arrived on the scene, the suspect surrendered to police.
It has been confirmed that police and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Grouse Ct. address the night before on a report of a disturbance, but the suspect had fled and eluded police through the night. Nature of the dispute is not known at this time.
Fairfield Glade Police Chief Michael Williams said early Friday afternoon he anticipates a press conference later in the day at which time more information will be available.
