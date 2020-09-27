Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com
One dead, one arrested in Saturday shooting
A Crossville area man is dead, shot in his home on the edge of Crossville, and a second man is in custody, charged in connection with the incident, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Dead at the scene was Matthew Musser, 20. Arrested and charged with first-degree murder is Robert David Morse, 20. Both men are from the Crossville area but it is not clear on whether one, or both, lived at the residence where the body was discovered.
A press release stated that around 5:08 p.m. Saturday, the E-911 Center began receiving multiple calls of a shooting at 434 Doris Dr., located off KittyAnn Dr. and just east of Crossville on Hwy. 70 E.
Callers reported the person believed responsible had run into a nearby wooded area. Law enforcement units responded quickly to the scene and were in the process of planning a perimeter around the area when a suspect was taken into custody,
Deputies then entered the residence and found Musser dead in a bed. The press release states he had been shot multiple times.
Witnesses were found at the residence and nearby, and all provided statements to investigators.
Sheriff Casey Cox said that his investigators were joined at the scene by special agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the 13th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.
Investigators worked until after 2 a.m. Sunday and the probe is continuing, Cox said.
Late Saturday night, Morse was charged and bond set by a judicial commissioner at $1 million.
An appearance in Cumberland County General Sessions Court is scheduled for Oct. 12, although he may appear earlier for a bond hearing.
The victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville for an autopsy and evidence prepared to be taken to the TBI crime lab.
Motive for the shooting and the type weapon used has not been released to the public and, most likely, will be revealed at a preliminary hearing to be held later this fall.
