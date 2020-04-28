A Fentress County man lost his life in a late Monday afternoon motorcycle/car crash on a rural county road in the northern part of Cumberland County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report.
The victim was identified by Trooper Nick Neal as Steven Lloyd, 46, of Clarkrange, who was driving a 2015 Kawasaki JKB.
The driver of a 2010 Honda Accord was identified as Caleb Harris, 26, of Jamestown. Harris was not injured in the crash.
The wreck occurred around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Clear Creek Rd. in a sharp curve, not far from the county line.
Neal reported that Lloyd was traveling at a high rate speed when he entered the sharp curve just as Harris was exiting a driveway in the 3500 block of Clear Creek Rd.
The report states Lloyd saw the vehicle exiting the driveway, slammed on the brakes on the motorcycle, losing control and sliding into the rear wheel of the car.
Bystanders performed CPR on Lloyd until emergency personnel could arrive on the scene and a helicopter was landed near the scene, but Lloyd died before he could be evacuated.
No citations or charges have been filed.
