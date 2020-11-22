A Cumberland County man has been charged with aggravated assault after a shooting Friday sent him and another man to an area medical center.
Kyle D. Nelson, 35, is in the Cumberland County Jail today under a $10,000 bond.
Homer Dewayne Smith, 29, underwent surgery at UT Medical Center and was listed in stable condition, according to a press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department.
According to investigators, the incident stemmed from an altercation that took place in the driveway of a Butternut Ridge Rd. residence shortly after noon on Friday.
The press release says Nelson obtained a handgun and shot Smith in the abdomen. Smith was sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle. Carl Smith, 69, was in the back seat of the vehicle. He pulled his weapon and shot Nelson in self defence, the press release states.
The Smith vehicle then left the residence and crashed into a tree off Hwy. 127 N. Home Smith was transported to UT Medical Center by air ambulance.
Nelson was taken to the Circle K Market on Hwy. 127 N. where he met law enforcement and medical personnel. He was transported to UT Medical Center by air ambulance where he was treated and released.
Upon his release, he was transported to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office for questioning.
Nelson will appear in court Dec. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.