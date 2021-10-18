A suspect in the early morning shooting of a west Cumberland County man in what was described as a domestic incident that escalated into violence has been arrested.
A Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office press release announced late Friday the arrest of David Robertson, who was charged with one count of aggravated assault in connection with the Sept. 30 shooting that occurred outside Robertson’s home on Neverfail Rd.
That address is west of Pleasant Hill and Neverfail Rd. runs north of Hwy. 70 W.
In a strange chain of events, emergency responders were called to the Neverfail Rd. address at 7:45 a.m. on the above date on a report of shots being fired.
As deputies and an ambulance raced west toward the scene, a vehicle driven by a woman present when the incident took place was driving east, taking the victim to find emergency medical care.
The woman pulled over at the Claysville Methodist Church parking lot where deputies and an ambulance met the vehicle’s occupants. The man, identified Friday as Isaac Parks, 27, was suffering a large loss of blood due to a gunshot wound to the arm.
He was taken to Crossville Memorial Airport and then taken by medical helicopter to the trauma center at Erlanger Medical Center. He has since been released from the hospital.
Evidence was gathered by sheriff’s investigators at the scene and some items sent to the TBI lab in Nashville. Late last week the decision was made to sign a warrant charging Robertson with the felony. Bond was set at $10,000.
The suspect is expected to make an appearance in General Sessions Court this week.
