A 30-year-old Crossville man was arrested for misdemeanor flight from police after a couple complained about two men behind their home naked and “being active,” according to an arrest/incident report.
The incident occurred on Valentine’s eve around 4 p.m. in a field behind a residence in the 100 block of Davidson Ct., according to Lt. Jonathan O’Neal’s report.
Police on the scene were met by the residents who said they had observed “two people behind her house being active.” The woman added that when the two spotted her, they ran behind some nearby pine trees.
O’Neal and Ptl. Keith Sadula followed footprints in the mud and saw movement in the wooded area. A man jumped up and ran from police but was apprehended without further incident. The second man was not found.
The man, wearing a pair of jogging pants and barefoot, said he ran because he “didn’t want to go to jail.”
The suspect was jailed on a charge of fleeing a stop, arrest, halt or search and placed under bond with an appearance in General Sessions Court pending.
