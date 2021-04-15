One man was arrested last week after Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in the Homesteads reporting shots fired into an occupied residence, according to an offense report.
Cameron Ashley Sherrill, 18, 2882 Brewer Rd., is charged with a single count of felony reckless endangerment in connection with the incident on Sawmill Rd. around 8 p.m. March 29. Sheriff’s Investigator David Gibson has been assigned the case.
On that date, deputies were dispatched to a report of shots being fired into a house. Deputies Cpl. Dustin Jackson, Sarah Smith and Eli Tollett responded to the residence at the intersection of Hwy. 68 and Sawmill Rd.
While en route, Jackson spotted a vehicle with lights on at a Sawmill Rd. residence and came into contact with the three people, one of whom was identified as Sherrill.
During the investigation, Sherrill admitted firing a carbine rifle into the air in front of the residence. The weapon along with numerous 9 mm shell casings were discovered behind the house. A witness claimed that shots were fired at a rear door to the residence.
Sherrill disputed this and told Jackson he only fired the weapon in front of the residence. However, deputies found evidence that a bullet had entered a window near a recliner where a man was sitting and traveled through wood across the room. A husband and wife were in that room when the shot entered the house.
Cause of the disturbance is not known. Sherrill was taken to the Justice Center where he was booked on the charge and placed under $5,000 bond. Sherrill will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.
