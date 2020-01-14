A Cumberland County man who was stopped for driving on a suspended license now faces charges of criminal simulation (counterfeiting) after being found in possession of 31 bogus $100 bills.
The incident occurred Dec. 27 during a traffic stop in the 4200 block of Vandever Rd. when Deputy Kevin Reagan conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Neon near Ormes Rd.
Brian Edward Elmore, 45, 310 Reed Rd., is charged with criminal simulation and driving on a suspended license.
Reagan wrote in his report that he recognized Elmore and had prior knowledge his license was suspended when he conducted the stop.
While talking with Elmore, Reagan wrote that he observed Elmore toss something behind his back. Reagan recovered a plastic bag containing the $100 bills.
Elmore was taken into custody and booked at the Justice Center. He was placed under $2,500 bond and was assigned a Jan. 20 date in General Sessions Court.
