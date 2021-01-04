A motorist who earlier in the day left the scene of a property damage crash and that night led officers on a high-speed pursuit before escaping on foot remains at large. His passenger was arrested.
Braxton Lee Insco, 25, 172 Maynard Ave., Jamestown, is charged with evading arrest and was later released under $2,500 bond. Warrants charging felony evading arrest, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, driving on a revoked license and a citation for registration violation are on file for the driver.
The driver has been identified as a 29-year-old Eastland Cemetery Rd. male who has not been taken into custody as of this morning. The vehicle involved in the pursuit was found to be owned by a woman with a Sparta address who was not involved.
The incident occurred Dec. 29 when Crossville Police MPtl. Brandon Griffin observed a 2010 Mazda M3 traveling away from Crossville above the posted speed limit on Sparta Hwy. The motorist turned onto the Northside Dr. connector.
A second infraction was noted because a temporary tag was not properly displayed and was illegible.
A traffic stop was conducted during which Griffin wrote that he attempted to look at the tag to obtain the registration numbers. The driver suddenly sped away from the traffic stop and traveled at speeds in excess of 100 mph on Northside Dr., turning onto Hwy. 70 N. and back toward Crossville.
Sgt. Jake Brink was able to travel to the area of Faith Assembly of God church where he successfully punctured all four tires by using a spiked strip.
The vehicle continued fleeing at a reduced speed until it attempted to turn onto Browntown Rd. That turn could not be completed because of the deflated tires and the vehicle came to rest at the bottom of an embankment, with both occupants fleeing on foot.
After a foot chase, Insco was taken into custody while the driver was able to continue to elude officers.
Once arrested, the driver and Insco will face charges in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
