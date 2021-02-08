One man was arrested recently, and charges are pending against a second man after emergency responders were dispatched to a rural Cumberland County residence on a report of drug overdose.
Michael Keith Stone, 60, 589 Christian Rd., is charged with a single count of possession of methamphetamine and was placed under $1,500 bond.
The man who was identified as Dennis Verlie Johnson, 35, 652 Retreat Dr., is the person who was identified as the one who overdosed after taking Suboxone and methamphetamine.
Charges are pending against him. He was not arrested at the time because of his medical condition, an incident report states.
Around 2:45 a.m. Jan. 27, an ambulance and deputies were dispatched to the Stone residence on a report of a possible drug overdose. Responders found Johnson lying on a couch, vomiting into a bucket, according to Deputy Norman Seiber’s report.
Johnson, who refused medical attention, told Seiber he had taken the two drugs prior to getting sick, the report continues.
Permission to search a backpack and each person was granted and small amounts of meth and a syringe were found.
Stone was taken into custody, but Johnson was not arrested at the time because of his “medical condition.” Warrants were signed.
Both will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.
