CHRONICLE. April 22, 1908. We're back again with the second County Courthouse. The county court established a county high school. The vote stood: “Yea's, G. W Cline, J. S Wyatt, J. J. Tabor, G. A. Haley, A. L. Hamby. Noes, R. A. Powel, Harry Martin, A. G. Green, J. H. Henry, J. M. Tanner. Deciding vote cast by Judge W. A. Hamby in favor of school.”
CHRONICLE. June 3, 1908. Word commenced Monday on the old courthouse walls fitting it up for a high school building.
CHRONICLE. July 29, 1908. The high school building is rapidly nearing the point where plastering will be the next step in the work. Work on the other parts of the building, however, will go forward without delay unless shortage of material should arise.
CHRONICLE. August 26, 1908. The upper story of the school house is being put in shape for use when school opens the first Monday in September. Wm. Music is the workman.
CHRONICLE. September 2, 1908. A recent visit to the new high school building, that is rapidly nearing completion under the direction of M. W. West, led us to the conclusion that the work is being done in a very substantial manner. There are four rooms on the second floor in all of which all the available space is provided with blackboards. The first floor consists of two rooms: One large room for students and an office room for the principal.
The stairway is very broad and easy and it would seem that it becoming choked with those scrambling for egress, in case of fire, is practical out of the question, owing to the great width and the further fact that there are no doors to prevent easy passage.
On the whole the work is done in a very plain, but substantial manner so far as the writer is able to judge. The building will certainly be a credit when completed and our people should all feel glad that the work has been done.
CHRONICLE. September 16, 1908. The high school building will be completed this week.
The second county courthouse building served as the first county-wide public high school until 1930, when the new high school was completed. Mrs. Virginia Bowman wrote an extensive history of this high school in 1980. In her history she recorded that, “The new building was turned over to the court on August 22, 1930. With feelings of nostalgia for the old as well as anticipation and eagerness for the new, preparations were made to vacate the old building downstairs and to move to the hilltop a fourth of a mile away.”
One of the first teachers in our county public high school was Miss Bertha Wilson who would go on to teach in all three of the county high schools, the second county courthouse, the building across from the hospital, and the current CCHS, across from Glen L. Martin Elementary, spanning a period of more than sixty years of teaching.
Miss Bertha loved to tell of the days of teaching in the old courthouse building. When she taught there the old county jail was located right next door to the school, in the location of the present Milo Lemert Building. She said the jail birds would sing to the students, and she would have to go over to the window and tell them to stop. When telling the story, she would laugh and sing the song that the inmates would sing. She pronounced it was a wonderful time in her life.
